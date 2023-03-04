Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Desherion McBroom
Posted: Mar 4, 2023 / 11:31 PM CST
Updated: Mar 4, 2023 / 11:31 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tennessee Tech takes down Little Rock in the Ohio valley Conference Championship 54-46. Their first conference title since 2000, punches their ticket to the NCAA tournament.
