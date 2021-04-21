Tennessee’s governor signs resolution honoring Dolly Parton’s contributions to children’s literacy

Dolly Parton on the Today show in 2019. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an honorary resolution Wednesday morning, honoring the work of country superstar Dolly Parton to help children statewide.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Governor Lee said he is “proud to sign this resolution and recognize our TN Treasure Dolly Parton for her contributions to children’s literacy.”

“Since 1995, Dolly has worked beyond 9 to 5 to distribute 152+ million books to 1.8+ million kids,” he explained.

The governor closed his statement with “Thank you, Dolly! TN will always love you.”

Earlier this year, Representative John Mark Windle, a Democrat representing Fentress, Morgan and Overton counties, introduced House Bill 135, aimed at honoring the music legend with a statue on the Capitol grounds.

Dolly later asked the state legislature not to consider the bill and said she did not feel it was the appropriate time for a statue dedicated to her.

“I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration,” the country star said in a statement.

Dolly continued, “given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”