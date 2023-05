HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials are investigating an early morning fire at the CenterPoint Energy building in Terre Haute.

Fire crews were first called to the scene just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to our sister station, WTWO in Terre Haute, thick smoke could be seen over the area.

The fire has since been extinguished. There is no word on the cause of the fire or how large the fire was.

Eyewitness News will provide updates as additional information becomes available.