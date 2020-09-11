Terre Haute Rocksino announces plans for non-smoking casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Spectacle Jack announcing today plans for its non-smoking Rocksino.

Spectacle Jack Chairman Greg Gibson says it was important to seek out a partnership that would follow Vigo County and Terre Haute’s strict non-smoking laws.

In a collaboration with Hard Rock International, Gibson says the Rocksino will have an outdoor patio for smoking with HVAC units specifically designed to prohibit smoke from entering into the casino from the doors.

The patio will be designed to accommodate 117 slot machines and eight table games. This is around 15 percent of the total planned gaming positions.

Additional ceiling fans, exhaust fans and temperature regulators are also planned to be installed.

Spectacle Jack says this design is consistent with what has been provided for smokers at casinos in Ohio including Northfield Park and Cincinnati.

“It is extremely important to Hard Rock International that each and every guest that enters the Rocksino feels welcome,” said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. “Our brand represents the best in the gaming industry, and we do that through safety, customer service and being receptive to the needs of our guests. We look forward to the future in Terre Haute.”

The Indiana Gaming Commission approved the transition of the Vigo County license to Spectacle Jack in May.

The company anticipates one million visitors to the area once the Rocksino is complete.

“The Terre Haute community has so much to gain from this opportunity,” Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for this fall.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 11, 2020)