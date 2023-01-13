EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office announced it successfully prosecuted Ricardo Sandoval Jr. in a jury trial where he was convicted of 7 counts of child molestation.

Prosecutor Diana Moers says included in the charges is a Level 1 Felony and 7 counts of Sexual Battery. Reports say the prosecution presented evidence that Sandoval engaged in frequent sexual abuse of the victim at a young age and over the course of at least 6 years.

“The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office takes its commitment to seek justice for victims of sexual abuse very seriously,” said Prosecutor Moers, “And it welcomes the opportunity to further partner with Holly’s House and DCS to empower victims to speak up about their abuse and to receive justice in the state’s courts.”

Evansville Police Department Detective Kyle Campbell investigated the incident, and the abuse was reported to Holly’s House, a child and adult victim advocacy center in Evansville. Officials say a forensic interview was conducted by Kirsten Hettinga with the participation of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Josh Hutcheson one of the Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys, stated he was very happy that the victim got the justice that the victim so rightfully deserved through the bravery and willingness to confront the abuser.

The sentencing is scheduled for February 13 in the Vanderburgh Circuit Court. Sandoval is facing at minimum 20 to 40 years for the Level 1 Felony either concurrently or consecutively with more potential time given for the other convictions.