HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Thanksgiving is a holiday that can mean multiple things from turkey to family to football.

Despite everything, cost is also a big question when one is going to prepare a Thanksgiving meal. Despite inflation, the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be lower this year due to growth in production.

If one is wondering what prices are going to be for a cost of Thanksgiving dinner, Scholaroo published a study that shows how prices of a Thanksgiving dinner have changed for each state.

In the Tri-State, from 2022 to 2023, prices have decreased, but by varying amounts. Kentucky has a 12.03% decrease; Indiana came in with a 11.61% decrease and Illinois had only a slight decrease at 5.8%.

Scholaroo also found the total average price for a 12-person Thanksgiving meal for 2023 is $75.01, and the national price for a 16-pound whole Thanksgiving turkey is $37.98, 16.71% cheaper than 2022.

