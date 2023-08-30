OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) -- The third annual Big Red Battle blood drive is back at Owensboro High School this week.

The bloodmobile is at OHS from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and will move to Daviess County High School on Friday, Sept. 1. The blood drive will take place from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday.

Football fans and community members can join in the competition to see who can rally up the most donated blood.

The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center will then contribute $5 per unit of blood to each school’s national honor society. The blood center says they’re hopeful they’ll see over 200 donors this year.

“It’s big energy, with these high school kids, football is a big deal, so you know it’s just another way for them to constructively get involved with the school spirit. They’re saving lives, we appreciate it, and the National Honor Society benefits from it. So, it’s just a win, win, win, all the way around,” said Vicki Ellis of WKRBC.

Officials say the final numbers will be announced at the game’s half-time.



Fans from either team can visit either location, as well as the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center to donate before the game’s kick-off.

Donors will also receive a free big red battle blood drive t-shirt, while supplies last.