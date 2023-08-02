HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The American Heritage will return to Evansville today, August 2, for its second of eight stops throughout the summer and fall of 2023.

Explore Evansville and American Cruise Lines had previously announced that the American Heritage will make a stop in Evansville 8 times from late July to late September. The American Heritage is a classic, newly renovated paddle-wheeler that carries approximately 150 passengers. The American Heritage will moor at the dock formerly occupied by the LST 325 at Inland Marina.

Members of the community are invited to the Inland Marina to view the riverboat and welcome passengers but tours of the American Heritage will not be available to the public. The American heritage will be available to view at the Inland Marina on the following dates and times: