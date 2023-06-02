HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Two non-profits joined forces for a good cause in Henderson tonight.

One lucky donor will take home $8,000.

The Boys and Girls club of Henderson held its first-ever ‘kids trot half pot’ drawing tonight to raise money both for themselves and for the “healing reins of Kentucky.”

The Boys and Girls club half pot generated over $16,000. The club secretary tells us they were ecstatic to raise that much. They had hoped for at least $10,000.

Lisa Baird of the Boys and Girls Clubs talked about the event.

“That pays for programming, that pays for snacks and food for our kids, and it pays for money to take them on field trips, which they’re excited to do. And we’re moving into our new armory when school starts, so we’re excited about that too.”

If you entered the half pot, check your tickets! The winning ticket was ‘W-0-1O-1″.