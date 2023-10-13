HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- October is Domestic Violence month, and the Chloe Randolph Organization is holding events to promote awareness.

The first of these will be the Inaugural Butterfly 5k run/walk on October 21 in Downtown Henderson. The Butterfly 5k will begin at 9 a.m. and will also feature vendors and food trucks with a percentage of sales going to the Chloe Randolph Organization.

The second event is the Candles of Hope Remembrance Ceremony that will be held on October 28, at the Fine Arts Center at 2660 S. Green St. in Henderson. The event will have a meet and mingle from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and the event will officially start at 5 p.m.

The Candles of Hope Remembrance Ceremony will feature survivors of domestic violence who will share their stories, and also have a keynote speaker, Detective Jason White of the Tulsa Police Department Homicide Division who will talk about his experience as a homicide detective.