OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Owensboro will begin accepting applications for 2023 COVID-19 rental and business assistance on March 20. Businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 and individuals who meet the designated income threshold are eligible to apply.

Individuals who would like to apply for up to three months rent must be a resident of the City of Owensboro, and meet household income limits. Businesses looking to apply must be located within city limits, have five or fewer employees, and must have experienced loss of income due to COVID-19 to qualify for a $2,500 grant.

Approved uses of the grant funds include business expenses such as mortgage or rent, utilities, employee payroll, inventory/equipment, and consultant fees. Grant funds cannot be used for personal purchases, business improvements, taxes, liens, or any outstanding debt to the government.

Applications can be found and submitted on the City of Owensboro’s website. Applicants can also receive or drop off physical copies of their applications at City Hall at 101 East 4th Street in Owensboro.