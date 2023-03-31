Owensboro, Ky (WEHT) -The City of Owensboro is closing the application window for the first round of COVID-19 business assistance on April 3.

The city has started going through the applications that have already been turned in, and they will notify recipients as the process goes on.

A date has yet to be set for a potential second round of assistance.

These assistance funds are available to individuals and businesses through the federal CARES Act, which Congress approved in 2020 due to the pandemic.