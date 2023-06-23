HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The Community Alliance & Resource Partners will be hosting a summer block party from 4 P.M. -7 P.M. on June 23. The event will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between South Alves and South Alvasia Street near the Health First Cabell Platt Medical Center in Henderson.

The block party will have activities for the whole family, including food, entertainment, vendors, and other resources. The event is free and open to the community. The Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department and Mobile Library will be on site along with the 4 Good Community distribution bus. Matthew 25 will also be at the event, offering $20 gift cards for those who participate in a free health screening.