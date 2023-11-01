OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — RiverValley Behavioral Health at The Crowne opened its doors Wednesday. The new space has given a longtime building, a new life.

5 years ago, the previous owner lost her son to suicide and decided to sell the space.

“I think he was just so much of me.. he is with me everyday, every part of him — good, bad and ugly every day,” said Angie Ebelhar, the previous building owner.

In 2014, the space served as a ladies’ boutique.

“I closed the store in December, and I never came back in. [I] never was able to get my business owner game back after losing Chad,” said Ebelhar.

Now, its created a full circle moment for Ebelhar.

RiverValley Behavioral Health at The Crowne say will work daily to a create judgement free space to foster connection, rehabilitation and empower individuals to take charge of their mental health journey.

The facility will be open every weekday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

“Number one, having a mental health wellness library with reliable books and resources that have been vetted by tenacious therapists, psychiatrists. The second apart is we’re going to have a community training space. In the month of November, we’re going to have 7 different trainings that are available, free of charge, to community members. We’re gonna talk about mental health, suicide prevention for law enforcement [and] first responders as well,” said Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, the President of RiverValley Behavioral Health.

Dr. Figueroa-Peralta says the third area of focus is connection. She says that begins with making sure they are where the community is.

“People are walking into the RiverPark [Center] or they’re coming to do some shopping on second street, which is one of the most beautiful streets you can have in any community. It’s across [from] the Judicial center. So, there’s a lot of activity going on, and we want to make sure that [people know] there is no wrong door when it comes to mental health,” said the President.