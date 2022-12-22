Exposing your skin to cold temperatures can lead to frostbite, but how long does it take to set in? (Getty)

(WEHT) – With the winter storm on our heels, it is important to be able to recognize the warning signs and symptoms of the dangers of being exposed to extreme cold.

Hypothermia and Frostbite are no joke, according to Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, and can do some serious damage when a person’s core body temperature is below 95 degrees.

Here are the signs of Hypothermia in adults and children:

Shivering

Exhaustion

Confusion

Fumbling hands

Memory lost

Slurred speech

Drowsiness

Sleepiness

Stiff Muscles

According to Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, Hypothermia in an infant can look like bright red, cold skin and very low energy.

If you have any symptoms go to a warm room and warm the center of your body first starting with your chest and your neck. Follow up warming your head and groin and then the rest of your body. Stay dry and wrapped up in warm blankets including the head and neck.

The signs of Frostbite include:

Redness or pain in any skin area

White or grayish-yellow skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

If you have frostbite seek medical attention as soon as possible. Experts recommend getting to a warm room or shelter, removing any wet clothes and replacing them with dry blankets and clothes.

Do NOT:

Use alcohol for warming up

Use a fireplace, heat lamp. radiator or stove for warming up frostbite

Use a heating pad or electric blanket for warming up frostbite

Massage the area, this could further damage your skin

If your feet have frostbite, don’t walk on feet or toes as you can damage your skin further.

