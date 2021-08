EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- To call Guns & Hoses a popular event would be an understatement, and after a year away amid the COVID-19 pandemic, supporters in blue and red returned to the Ford Center Saturday for the charity boxing event.

Retired Evansville firefighter and "Team Hoses" supporter Dan Grimm says the most important thing for the event is giving back to the community. In the event's 13 year history, Grimm says they've donated over $1 million to local charities, including 911 gives hope.