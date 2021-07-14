The Evansville Wing Festival makes its return this month

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Wing Festival makes a comeback to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 24.

Vendors will be serving wings and trying to win awards for their unique style and flavor. There will also be plenty of entertainment, such as live music, face painting, and bobbing for wings.

Event organizer Joe Notter says it was hard to bring this event back because there is a shortage of wings — but he’s glad it can take place and bring the community together.

“So now that the summertime is here, we can do sort of an outside aspect. We’ll have food trucks lined up on Court Street, so Court Street will be shut down. We’ll have beer gardens in different areas, so you can certainly have some fun!”

Tickets are on sale right now at a discount.