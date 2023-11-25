OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Gathering Place hosted its first ever Thanksgiving programming.

“It was amazing. I’m here all day, and I’ve had like three plates,” says April Maske, an attendee.

While good food is definitely something to appreciate about the holidays, Maske says she has a little more to be thankful for this year.

“My family [and] my kids. I recently just got out of jail. I got out Monday, actually. So, I’m thankful. I haven’t been home for a holiday since three years,” says Maske.

Officials say 84 percent of those in recovery report moderate to very high levels of anxiety during the holidays.

So, the facility extended its usual close time from 8 p.m. until midnight; The Gathering Place also provided games, a movie, community and a Thankgiving meal to the public.

“Today, we catered towards a lot of the homeless community, people in treatment centers and sober living. Due to their family living so far away, [The Gathering Place] gave them a place just to be, to feel like they’re at home,” says Robert Burns, an adult peer specialist at RiverValley Behavioral Health.

“I had no where to go, because of my past behaviors. I was shunned from my family because of things I’ve done. I really wish we had something like this, when I started my recovery journey. I remember being in treatment and not having anywhere to go except places to be in meetings,” says Burns.

Maske says this is the first time she’s experienced anything like this , and her favorite part has been the fellowship and the mac and cheese.

She says she got connected with RiverValley Behavioral Health, through her cousin, Robert Burns.

“[Burns] watched me grow up so like tis hard for me to get past my mind that he’s so accepting of me, he still loves me and wants the best for me,” says Maske.

“Im proud of [Maske] for even saying Ineed help. I’m proud of [her] for using [her] voice. If [she] ever needs me, I’m always gonna be here no matter what,” says Burns.

After struggling with his own addiction, he’s been serving at the recovery center for almost a year and working to serve his family and the entire city of Owensboro.

“I am thankful for the life that I’ve been given through getting clean…I’ve been able to build a family, not just blood, but non-blood that love me no matter what,” says Burns.