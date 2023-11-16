HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Great American Smokeout is November 16, the day long event challenges people to stop smoking and encourages them to learn about the many tools to help them quit.

Cigarette smoking remains the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the United States. An estimated 30.8 million Americans smoke cigarettes, and more than 480,000 people die from a smoking-related illness each year, meaning that smoking causes about 1 in 5 deaths in the United States.

The American Cancer Society has hosted the challenge for over 40 years on the third Thursday of November. Quit Now Kentucky is helping by offering free support, which participants can access by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW or texting QUITNOW to 333888.

For more information about the Great American Smokeout, go to www.cancer.org/smokeout.