HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The 89th annual Hadi Shrine Circus is making its return to Evansville at the Ford Center this Thanksgiving weekend.

The first show kicks off at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, followed on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 with three shows at 9:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. There will also be a final show on Sunday, November 26 at 3:00 p.m.

Reserved seating starts at $22, and can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office, the Hadi Shrine Circus Ticket Office or online at Ticketmaster.

To learn more about the circus and its various acts and attractions, visit hadishrinecircus.com.