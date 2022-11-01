Gift-giving season made easier with new holiday offerings

INDIANAPOLIS (November 1, 2022) – The Hoosier Lottery is providing more gift-giving fun this holiday season with a new lineup of Holiday Scratch-offs and Fast Play games. Four new holiday-themed Scratch-offs are now available to individuals 18 and older. In addition, three Fast Play games will be available on November 20 at retailers statewide to individuals 18 and older.



With a variety of Holiday Scratch-offs to choose from, finding the perfect gift for the adults on your holiday shopping list is even easier this season. The holiday offerings also include “To” and “From” areas printed on them, making gift-giving even easier.



Gifting Hoosier Lottery games continues to be popular throughout Indiana. Our new Holiday Scratch-offs make the shopping and giving experience quick and easy,” said Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor. “No matter the occasion, Hoosier Lottery Scratch-offs are fun and convenient gifts of entertainment.”



The Hoosier Lottery Holiday Scratch-offs include:

$1 Holiday Doubler

$2 Holiday 7s

$3 Holly Jolly Bingo

$5 Merry Money

Non-winning Hoosier Lottery Holiday Scratch-offs are also eligible for the Holiday 2nd Chance Promotion drawing, where multiple players can win $1,000 or $5,000 and one player will win $15,000. The entry deadline for the Holiday 2nd Chance drawings is Jan. 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.



Players can also participate in an exclusive and free myLOTTERY digital challenge, Flurry of Fun, for additional fun and excitement and the opportunity to win prizes.



The Hoosier Lottery’s holiday-themed Fast Play offerings include $1 Jingle Bucks, $2 Peppermint Payout and $3 Frosty Fortune. Fast Play games offer a variety of themes and chances to win prizes instantly.



Responsible Gifting

The Hoosier Lottery reminds players to please gift responsibly by only giving Hoosier Lottery games to adults 18 years and older. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448. Learn more at www.HoosierLottery.com/Gifting.

Scratch-offs Estimated Overall Odds: $1 Holiday Doubler 1 in 4.57; $2 Holiday 7s 1 in 4.35; $3 Holly Jolly Bingo 1 in 3.91; $5 Merry Money 1 in 3.89.



Fast Play Games Overall Odds: $1 Jingle Bucks 1 in 3.71; $2 Peppermint Payout 1 in 3.53; $3 Frosty Fortune 1 in 3.57.

2nd Chance promotion odds are dependent upon the number of entries received.





ABOUT THE HOOSIER LOTTERY: For over 30 years, Hoosier Lottery distributions have benefited every county throughout Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery has contributed more than $6 billion to good causes, including $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions and $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund annually. The Hoosier Lottery has earned World Lottery Association Level 4 Certification through 2024 for achieving the highest level of responsible gaming. To learn more about the Hoosier Lottery, visit HoosierLottery.com/GivingBack and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download Hoosier Lottery logos here