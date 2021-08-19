The Indiana Department of Insurance honored with accreditation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT)– At the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Summer National Meeting, the Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) was awarded accreditation acknowledging the IDOI meets the NAIC’S standards for regulating the solvency of insurance companies licensed in the state.

Accredited insurance departments have a comprehensive, independent review every five years to ensure they meet financial solvency oversight standards, as well as an annual desk audit. The IDOI first received its accreditation in 1994 from the NAIC.

“This honor demonstrates the hard work of our entire IDOI team,” IDOI Commissioner Amy Beard said.