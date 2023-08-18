HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky State Fair kicked off yesterday, and organizers say that there’s more to the fair than just food and rides.

Roughly 13 million dollars is poured into Kentucky’s economy from the State Fair alone. Aside from all the entertainment, the next 11 days help to fund education and job growth in the state. Fair leaders call the event the biggest classroom that the state has to offer.

Some of this year’s events include a junior chef competition, a cornhole tournament, a gospel music showcase and a mullet contest. The fair will of course also feature plenty of games, food, rides and live entertainment.

This year’s fair takes place from August 17 to August 27. To see the full schedule of events, visit kystatefair.org.