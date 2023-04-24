HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As a murder case is heard inside a Hopkins County courtroom, a mother and father are left with only the memories of their son.

Madisonville Police say Terrance Minor Junior was shot and killed at an apartment complex in February.

Raleigh Lamar was charged with Minor’s murder. The two men were entangled in the web of an ended relationship. Lamar was back in court today.

Terrance Minor Junior was named after his dad, who says he talked to his son for 20 minutes before the shooting took place.

Madisonville Police say Minor came to speak with his ex-girlfriend, with whom he had a child with. Minor’s father says his son was trying to deliver diapers when he was shot in the chest.

Minor’s parents say he was happy and compassionate, with a big heart, and loved his family.

Although the family says they are still having a hard time, their faith is getting them through it. Minor is a pastor at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and says the community has been very supportive.

Minor talked about his feelings since the tragedy.

“We miss our son, and his kids miss him desperately, and we just want the world to know that we are going to continue to walk by faith and trust God.”

Lamar is due back in court on June 5 for a pre-trial hearing.

Madisonville Police arrested another man in this case, Quortez Greenwood. Investigators say Greenwood hid the gun in this shooting inside his apartment.

He is charged with tampering with physical evidence and will appear in court next month.