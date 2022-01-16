The most popular cars in each state

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty images)

(iSeeCars) – Pickup trucks have once again proven their dominance as the preferred vehicles among American consumers. The Ford F-150 has been America’s best-selling new vehicle for an astounding 40 years, and three additional pickup trucks are also among the top 10 best sellers. Pickup trucks are also popular with used car buyers, with pickups accounting for the top three best-selling used vehicles.

While pickup trucks dominate sales across the country, how do they fare in individual states? To find out, iSeeCars looked at over 17.4 million vehicle sales to determine the most popular used and new cars by state. 

Most Popular New Cars By State:

Here are the most popular new vehicles in every state:

Most Popular New Cars by State -iSeeCars
StateMost Popular New Car% Share of Total State New Car Sales
AlabamaToyota Camry5.4%
AlaskaRam Pickup 15007.0%
ArizonaRam Pickup 15003.1%
ArkansasGMC Sierra 15005.4%
CaliforniaHonda Civic3.9%
ColoradoFord F-1504.1%
ConnecticutHonda CR-V3.2%
DelawareChevrolet Silverado 15002.8%
FloridaToyota RAV43.3%
GeorgiaFord F-1504.3%
HawaiiNissan Frontier4.1%
IdahoFord F-1506.7%
IllinoisHyundai Tucson2.5%
IndianaChevrolet Silverado 15003.2%
IowaFord F-1504.7%
KansasFord F-1505.1%
KentuckyRam Pickup 15004.2%
LouisianaFord F-1505.2%
MaineFord F-1506.0%
MarylandHonda CR-V3.1%
MassachusettsToyota RAV43.2%
MichiganRam Pickup 15004.7%
MinnesotaFord F-1504.6%
MississippiFord F-1504.9%
MissouriChevrolet Silverado 15003.8%
MontanaFord F-1507.7%
NebraskaFord F-1505.0%
NevadaRam Pickup 15002.8%
New HampshireToyota Tacoma2.9%
New JerseyHonda CR-V2.9%
New MexicoFord F-1504.6%
New YorkHonda CR-V2.6%
North CarolinaToyota Camry3.2%
North DakotaFord F-1506.4%
OhioRam Pickup 15004.1%
OklahomaFord F-1505.5%
OregonToyota Tacoma3.0%
PennsylvaniaHonda CR-V3.1%
Rhode IslandToyota Highlander4.1%
South CarolinaToyota RAV43.5%
South DakotaFord F-1506.8%
TennesseeFord F-1503.3%
TexasFord F-1505.5%
UtahFord F-1504.6%
VermontSubaru Crosstrek4.9%
VirginiaHonda CR-V2.7%
WashingtonToyota Tacoma2.8%
West VirginiaChevrolet Silverado 15004.3%
WisconsinFord F-1505.2%
WyomingFord F-1506.3%
  • Pickup trucks are the most popular new car in 32 of 50 states.
  • The Ford F-150 is the most popular new car in 20 of 50 states.
  • Excluding pickup trucks, the most popular new car is the Honda CR-V in 6 states.
  • Alabama, California, and North Carolina are the only states to have a passenger car as their most popular vehicle.

Most Popular Used Cars by State: 

Here are the most popular used vehicles in every state:

Most Popular Used Cars by State -iSeeCars
StateMost Popular Used Car% Share of Total State Used Car Sales
AlabamaFord F-1504.4%
AlaskaFord F-1505.8%
ArizonaFord F-1502.6%
ArkansasFord F-1504.3%
CaliforniaHonda Civic3.9%
ColoradoFord F-1504.0%
ConnecticutNissan Rogue3.4%
DelawareFord F-1502.7%
FloridaToyota Corolla2.9%
GeorgiaFord F-1503.8%
HawaiiToyota Tacoma5.2%
IdahoFord F-1507.9%
IllinoisFord F-1503.0%
IndianaChevrolet Equinox3.7%
IowaFord F-1505.7%
KansasFord F-1505.6%
KentuckyFord F-1504.3%
LouisianaFord F-1505.5%
MaineFord F-1505.6%
MarylandHonda Civic2.5%
MassachusettsToyota RAV43.8%
MichiganChevrolet Equinox6.5%
MinnesotaFord F-1505.1%
MississippiFord F-1504.7%
MissouriFord F-1504.5%
MontanaFord F-1508.3%
NebraskaFord F-1505.5%
NevadaFord F-1502.2%
New HampshireFord F-1503.4%
New JerseyHonda Civic3.2%
New MexicoFord F-1504.5%
New YorkNissan Rogue3.4%
North CarolinaFord F-1503.2%
North DakotaFord F-1507.6%
OhioFord F-1503.6%
OklahomaFord F-1506.3%
OregonFord F-1503.7%
PennsylvaniaFord F-1503.4%
Rhode IslandJeep Grand Cherokee2.7%
South CarolinaFord F-1503.7%
South DakotaFord F-1508.5%
TennesseeFord F-1504.0%
TexasFord F-1504.1%
UtahFord F-1506.2%
VermontToyota RAV44.7%
VirginiaFord F-1503.2%
WashingtonFord F-1504.4%
West VirginiaFord F-1505.9%
WisconsinFord F-1505.8%
WyomingFord F-1508.8%
  • Pickup trucks are the most popular used car in 39 of 50 states.
  • The Ford F-150 is the most popular used car in 38 of 50 states.
  • Excluding pickup trucks, the most popular used car is the Honda Civic in three states.
  • The states without pickup trucks as a preferred vehicle are mainly coastal states.

Bottom Line

The ubiquitous Ford F-150 dominates new and used car sales, while additional American pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the Ram Pickup 1500, the GMC Sierra 1500, and the Toyota Tacoma also appear as the most popular vehicles in multiple states. Thanks to their versatility, pickup trucks have evolved from strictly working vehicles to being embraced as family-friendly haulers. A number of compact pickup trucks recently entered the market, providing consumers with even more options. Pickup trucks remain in-demand vehicles for both new and used car buyers, with no signs of slowing down.

More from iSeeCars.com:

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $282 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, The Most Popular New and Used Cars in Every State originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories