The National Guard have left Deaconess hospitals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s been reported that the Indiana National Guard are no longer at Deaconess hospitals. Wednesday was their last day assisting Deaconess hospitals in the tri-state.

The Indiana National Guard initially came to help health care workers as COVID patients began to overwhelm the system. Deaconess officials say the two teams sent from the state assisted in medical procedures like blood transfusions in the ER, ICU and general hospital and non-medical services such as room cleaning and transport.

It has also been confirmed that members of the Kentucky National Guard deployed to the Ohio County Hospital have ended their mission as well.