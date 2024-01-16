HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The time is here to buy your ticket for the 3rd Annual Warrick Parks Foundation’s annual Parks and Trails Gala.

The Parks & Trails Gala will take place on February 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Friedman Park Events Center in Newburgh. The evening is a black-tie event, and will feature an all-star band, dinner, silent and live auctions and a presentation of the 2nd Annual Leave it Better Award.

The Gala is one of the main fundraisers for the Warrick Parks Foundation, and allows the for conservation efforts and improvements to the parks in Warrick County. Individual tickets for the event start at $200, and sponsorships are still available. For more information on the Parks & Trails Gala and the Warrick Parks Foundation, visit warrickparksfoundation.org.