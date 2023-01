(WEHT) – The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to grow, with tonight’s drawing currently sitting at $526M.

That number has been growing since November, when a California resident purchased a winning ticket worth more than $2B. That jackpot is now the biggest in the lottery’s history, however the winner has yet to come forward.

Tonight’s drawing will air live on the CW7 following Eyewitness News at 9.