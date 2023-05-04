HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Red Cross partnered with Honor Flight on Thursday for a blood drive.

Donors were encouraged to visit the Red Cross Donation Center in Evansville and honor the memory of their military heroes by giving blood.

Volunteers from the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana served as ‘Blood Donor Ambassadors’ helping with the drive and greeting donors.

Beth Sweeney, executive director of the American Red Cross Southwest Chapter, spoke about the impact of the drive.

“We’re really honored to be able to have this blood drive today to honor our nation’s veterans in partnership with the Honor Flight. That’s what the Red Cross is really about–we were founded on serving the Armed Forces, and to be able to do it in this way and invite the community to the community room here and give the gift of life, it’s really special.”

Red Cross officials say there was a steady flow of donors at today’s event, but more are always needed.

Another donation event is scheduled for Monday at the Evansville Red Cross from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.