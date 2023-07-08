HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- We are one day away from what will be a solemn Sunday for the Tell City community. Visitation for Sgt. Heather Glenn is Sunday at the Tell City Junior Senior High School. Glenn was killed while trying to apprehend a domestic abuse suspect at Perry County Memorial Hospital on July 3.

When an officer dies in the line of duty, the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police Critical Incident and Memorial Committee steps in to support the family. They organize the visitation, funeral, and procession to the gravesite.

“For law enforcement officers, it is a little different. We put all of our officers in front of the funeral coach so that all of the officers in attendance are escorting our sister to her final resting place,” says Joe Hamer, who works with the Indiana FOP.

Hamer is organizing Glenn’s services and says a lot of tradition went into planning.

“Anytime Heather is transported, she is transported by a police escort and draped with an American flag,” Hamer says.

Before Glenn’s visitation starts on Monday, Hamer says the Tell City Police Department Chief will conduct a flag presentation.

“He will present that to heather and tell her how she earned that flag,” Hamer says.

The funeral begins at 10 Monday morning. When the officers in attendance are seated, they will be handed a white carnation with a red dot in the middle to place upside down behind their badges.

“The white carnation symbolizes a good life and career. The red dot symbolizes the blood that Heather shed for her community,” Hamer says.

After the funeral, police will escort Glenn to the Greenwood Cemetery. On the way, they will stop at her cruiser for dispatch to read her final call. The procession will also drive under garrison flag, which is an American flag suspended with two ladder trucks.

“No traffic can go underneath the garrison flag, except for Heather’s funeral procession,” Hamer says.

Once at the gravesite, Hamer says there will be a riderless horse horse next to the funeral coach.

“A riderless horse is a horse that is being led by its handler or rider and there are boots in the stirrups backwards. This is to represent a fallen comrade,” Hamer says.

Glenn will also receive military honors during the graveside service.

“We want to make sure that we honor Heather in the proper way,” Hamer says.

Hamer says the officers will place the white carnations on Heather’s casket towards the end of the service. A band will play ‘Going Home’ to end the service.