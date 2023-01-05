With a slime kit, making slime at home is fun, easy and educational. Plus, the whole experience is interactive, creative and even educational.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A new business has come to Eastland Mall. The Slime Factory Indiana opened on Thursday in the JCPenny wing of Eastland Mall.

Reports say the slime lab allows people of all ages to immerse themselves in the experience, hands-on. Using your imagination is encouraged to create slimes with different scents, beads and colors.

Officials say this location is the first one in the Midwest for The Slime Factory who also has locations in New Jersey, Florida and Washington.

Full experience tickets start at $22 although you can make an on-the-go slime for $16. According to the website the full experience makes two slimes and participants are asked to arrive on time. Additionally, the website includes that there are no bathrooms in the premises and tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable.

More information can be found at The Slime Factory’s website.