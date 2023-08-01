OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro – Daviess County airport is now partnering with Contour Airlines to offer direct flights from Owensboro to Chicago.

Sterling Monroe, who was the first passenger to check in for the flight, said she was eager about where her boarding pass would take her.

“I’m really excited. Just visiting my aunt for a last minute back-to-school trip. First flight—pretty excited. [I’m a] little nervous [about going] into O’Hare but really excited,” said Monroe.

City officials and family members of passengers gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate the highly anticipated first takeoff. Tom Watson, the mayor of Owensboro, shared his thoughts on the new jet service.

“I wake up every day trying to think about what we can do to help economic development in our community, and this is just another opportunity,” said Watson.

Each flight to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (OHD) offers complimentary snacks and beverages, a full size lavatory, and its own flight attendant.

The airport board says the new addition will be a “tremendous benefit to the community”. Doug Hoyt, the Owensboro Airport Chairman, says the board is excited about how the Chicago-based crew and 12 weekly flights will pour back into Owensboro.

“Each and every night, they will be using three hotel rooms in Owensboro—each and every single day of the year. [That’s] more than a thousand hotel rooms that Contour will be contributing to the Owensboro economy,” said Hoyt.

In an effort to mirror the comfort of first class, the aircraft’s usual 37 passenger capacity has been capped at 30 seats. The limited capacity leaves space for an estimated 36 inches of legroom .

Airport officials say about 26 passengers boarded the flight this morning. Officials believe O’Hare’s International connections will redefine the city’s ties, as they describe Owensboro as “truly connected to the world.”