WAYNE Co., Ill. (WEHT) — It’s been one year since Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff’s deputy Sean Riley was ambushed and killed while responding to a driver needing assistance along Interstate 64.

Authorities say 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky shot Riley several times.

They say Tate stole Riley’s squad car and dumped it east of the scene.

A second deputy responded to the scene and found Riley on the ground.

Police say Tate then forced a truck driver to take him to Saint Peters, Missouri.

That’s where Tate allegedly carjacked and shot a woman at a gas station.

It’s believed Tate then traveled back to Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen car.

That car was found by police in Clinton County, Illinois at a home where they say Tate was holding the homeowner hostage as well as the victim.

Tate was eventually arrested and pleaded guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

However, Take has asked to have his plea and sentence thrown out.

Tate’s request is pending in Wayne County Circuit Court.

During his funeral held in January at the Fairfield High School Gymnasium, Wayne County Sheriff Chris Otey called Deputy Riley a shining example of compassion and bravery and someone who could always do his job.

Deputy Riley was a three year veteran or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, serving as both a corrections officer and patrol deputy.

He is survived by a wife and three children.

Riley was 38-years-old.