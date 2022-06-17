EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Looking for a furever friend? The Vanderburgh Humane Society is proud to announce their adoption event, Wag N’Drag!

Their event will take place at 400 Millner Industrial Drive in Evansville on June 17 from 6-8 p.m. Special guests include: Paris Startz, Kidd Blink, Coco DeVille, and Tyler Knight. There will also be raffles, and food trucks at the event.

Workers said overflow parking will be available across the street on Millner Industrial and the Painter’s Union building. There will also be a brand new batch of VHS/River Kitty Cat Cafe Pride shirts available for purchase up to 3XL.

The local Vendor line up is:

Elizabeth Shelton (Resin Art)

Remi and Lola Dog Collars

Happy Tails Pet Accessories

Hydrangea Hippie

Destinie Dearing (Jewelry and Crocheted Animals)

Michelle Greenwood (Scentsy)

Jacqueline Hill (Pet Tags)

Blue Moon Pet Boutique

Donna’s Treasures

Food by Kim’s Chuck Wagon & Sweeney’s Weenies and More LLC!

Click here for more information.