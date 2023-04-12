HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Well of Gibson County is a program that nurtures, supports, and breaks the cycles inhibiting necessary life skills for mothers 18 and older. The program will be hosting a free Pre-Mother’s Day Breakfast on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First General Baptist Church.

The event will be hosted by the current mothers and participants of the Well of Gibson County program, who will be sharing their testimonies and journeys through the program. All participants that have been involved in making the program successful are invited to attend.

The event will offer free child care for mothers in attendance and breakfast provided by the FCCLA. Local businesses and vendors will be in attendance so moms and their families can shop after enjoying their breakfast. The event also offers the opportunity for moms to register for fall classes.