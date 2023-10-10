OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Theatre Workshop Owensboro debuted it’s first show in December of 1955. The facility is celebrating 60 consecutitve years of putting on shows by bringing back stand-out productions from the past.

“Theatre just raises a sense of well-being in folks to be involved with another group to take something that you just read in a book and bring it to life,” said Todd Reynolds, the executive director of TWO.

With no permanent location, casts from the facility performed at various places until they took a hiatus in 1959.

“The city was doing an arts festival in 1968, and somebody said ‘what about these old guys that used to do the theater thing?’. So, they contacted them, they got a group together, they did a staged reading of “Antigoni”…Had so much fun that they just said ‘let’s just keep doing this’,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds has worked as the executive director since 2014. He says first walked through the doors almost 40 years ago.

“In 1976, and I didn’t think I liked theater. My girlfriend dragged me here to see her sister in a play and it changed my life. I thought wow this is really neat. I’ve gotta get involved, so I got involved as a volunteer,” said the executive director.

“Blithe Spirit” is the name of the fall production that will air this October at the Trinity Centre. At the Oct. 12 preview, it will be accompanied by a british-themed dinner for showgoers. The paranormal-themed play is set in London in the early 1930s. “Blither Spirit” has been showcased twice throughout the organization’s history.

“It involves a medium — a psychic medium. So, they hold a dinner party at their home, and they invite the local psychic. She’s supposed to come in and do a séance,” said Reynolds.

Although he’s not directing this production, Reynold’s will direct the Christmas show.

“The Man Who Came to Dinner”, and that is the very first show that Theatre Workshop ever did back in December of 1955. So, we’re bringing back an oldie goldie,” said Reynolds.