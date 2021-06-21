TheLloyd4U Project asks for feedback on permanent road closures

(WEHT) – TheLloyd4U Project team is working on ways to reduce traffic and improve safety along the Lloyd Expressway. As part of that project, they are considering permanent road closures along the Lloyd Expressway and want the public’s input.

The team is considering permanent closures on the following roads:

South Ingle Avenue at Lloyd

North Lemke Avenue at Lloyd

North 12th Street at Lloyd

North 10th Street at Lloyd

Pennsylvania Street at Wabash Avenue

The team is asking people to fill out a questionnaire to help them make an informed decision on the closures. The questionnaire will be available until July 30. You can fill out the questionnaire here.