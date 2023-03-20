HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight Championship will start in Evansville on Tuesday, and teams from all over the country are rolling in for their chance of a shining moment. Here are some facts to know about each team competing this week.
Nova Southeastern
- Team: Sharks
- Record: 33-0 (Conf: 20-0)
- Coach: Jim Crutchfield
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Enrollment: Over 20,000
This is the second consecutive year the Sharks have entered the Division II Elite Eight undefeated. This is also the third time the Nova Southeastern Sharks Men’s Basketball team has been in the Elite Eight. Some notable alumni include Major League Baseball player J.D. Martinez and the former vice president of Panama Isabel Saint Malo.
Missouri-St. Louis
- Team: Tritons
- Record: 24-10 (Conf: 11-9)
- Coach: Bob Sundvold
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Enrollment: Nearly 15,000
Third consecutive year in the Elite Eight, following a 32-year NCAA Division II tournament drought. Phyllis Smith who starred in the Office and NBA referee Natalie Sago are some of the alumni that attended Missouri-St. Louis.
Cal State San Bernardino
- Team: Coyotes
- Record: 30-3 (Conf: 20-2)
- Coach: Andy Newman
- Location: San Bernandino, California
- Enrollment: Over 19,000
Cal State San Bernardino is a frequent participant in the NCAA Division II tournament appearing in it 13 times since 1999. CSUSB has produced a few notable pro basketball players with both James Cotten and Ivan Johnson playing in the NBA.
Lincoln Memorial
- Team: Railsplitters
- Record: 30-4 (Conf: 16-2)
- Coach: Jeremiah Samarrippas
- Location: Harrogate, Tennessee
- Enrollment: Nearly 4,000
Lincoln Memorial has appeared in the tournament 10 times. Lincoln Memorial was the school which former NBA player Emmanual Terry played at.
West Liberty
- Team: Hilltoppers
- Record: 31-3 (Conf: 20-2)
- Coach: Ben Howlett
- Location: West Liberty, West Virginia
- Enrollment: Nearly 3,000
West Liberty has been in the tournament every year since 2010 having several deep tournament runs. Country music star Brad Paisley graduated from here.
New Haven
- Team: Chargers
- Record: 23-10 (Conf: 13-7)
- Coach: Ted Hotaling
- Location: West Haven, Connecticut
- Enrollment: Nearly 7,000
One of the oldest programs in the tournament. New Haven has been a semi-constant presence around this time in the Division II season. Former NFL head coach Tony Sparano attended school here.
Black Hills State
- Team: Yellow Jackets
- Record: 28-5 (Conf: 18-4)
- Coach: Ryan Thompson
- Location: Spearfish, South Dakota
- Enrollment: Over 3,500
Black Hills State is the baby in this tournament as they gained Division II status in 2013. Brian Shaw who at times been called the strongest man in the world attended this South Dakota based school.
Minnesota Duluth
- Team: Bulldogs
- Record: 26-9 (Conf: 16-6)
- Coach: Justin Wieck
- Location: Duluth, Minnesota
- Enrollment: Over 9,600
A hockey powerhouse which does not have quite the same history in basketball. Has produced athletes in every major sport.