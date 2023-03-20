HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight Championship will start in Evansville on Tuesday, and teams from all over the country are rolling in for their chance of a shining moment. Here are some facts to know about each team competing this week.

Nova Southeastern

Team: Sharks

Record: 33-0 (Conf: 20-0)

Coach: Jim Crutchfield

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Enrollment: Over 20,000

This is the second consecutive year the Sharks have entered the Division II Elite Eight undefeated. This is also the third time the Nova Southeastern Sharks Men’s Basketball team has been in the Elite Eight. Some notable alumni include Major League Baseball player J.D. Martinez and the former vice president of Panama Isabel Saint Malo.

Missouri-St. Louis

Team: Tritons

Record: 24-10 (Conf: 11-9)

Coach: Bob Sundvold

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Enrollment: Nearly 15,000

Third consecutive year in the Elite Eight, following a 32-year NCAA Division II tournament drought. Phyllis Smith who starred in the Office and NBA referee Natalie Sago are some of the alumni that attended Missouri-St. Louis.

Cal State San Bernardino

Team: Coyotes

Record: 30-3 (Conf: 20-2)

Coach: Andy Newman

Location: San Bernandino, California

Enrollment: Over 19,000

Cal State San Bernardino is a frequent participant in the NCAA Division II tournament appearing in it 13 times since 1999. CSUSB has produced a few notable pro basketball players with both James Cotten and Ivan Johnson playing in the NBA.

Lincoln Memorial

Team: Railsplitters

Record: 30-4 (Conf: 16-2)

Coach: Jeremiah Samarrippas

Location: Harrogate, Tennessee

Enrollment: Nearly 4,000

Lincoln Memorial has appeared in the tournament 10 times. Lincoln Memorial was the school which former NBA player Emmanual Terry played at.

West Liberty

Team: Hilltoppers

Record: 31-3 (Conf: 20-2)

Coach: Ben Howlett

Location: West Liberty, West Virginia

Enrollment: Nearly 3,000

West Liberty has been in the tournament every year since 2010 having several deep tournament runs. Country music star Brad Paisley graduated from here.

New Haven

Team: Chargers

Record: 23-10 (Conf: 13-7)

Coach: Ted Hotaling

Location: West Haven, Connecticut

Enrollment: Nearly 7,000

One of the oldest programs in the tournament. New Haven has been a semi-constant presence around this time in the Division II season. Former NFL head coach Tony Sparano attended school here.

Black Hills State