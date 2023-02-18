WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Tens of thousands of dollars were raised to promote literacy in Warrick County.

The annual For the Love of Books Celebration was held at Friedman Park Event Center Saturday night.

It’s a fundraiser for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Warrick County, which provides free books to children.

We’re told more than 2,000 children in the county receive these books every month.

“I think what’s exciting about this is that not only are we making an impact that started with 25 kids in the classroom, but if you look around you, we have 180 people here tonight. We’ve had more than 300 people donate towards the cause. So, it’s truly a community effort,” said Darlene Short, Warrick Literacy and Educational Connections director. “Our community realizes how important literacy is and are glad to pitch in and help our kids.”

More than $60,000 were raised from this event.

Jake and Dakota Marks were also crowned for their fundraising efforts.