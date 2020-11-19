Thousands of Hoosiers sign up to take part in experimental COVID vaccine

Researchers at Indiana University Health University Hospital say about 3,000 Hoosiers have signed up to take part in phase three of a clinical trial for AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Since enrollment started Oct. 29., about 200 people have received the first of two doses. Researchers hope to test the vaccine on 1,000 to 1,500 Hoosiers, and are actively reaching out to minority groups that have been disproportionately affected by the virus, officials say.

“We have to be very careful to reach out to those communities, educated them. No coerce them, but definitely make it open,” said Dr. Ashley Meagher, a vaccine trial participant.

It will be at least two months before researchers have enough data to evaluate the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)