EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — It’s officially election day in Evansville, and officials greeted voters as they poured into polling locations to have their voice heard. At Washington Square Mall polling location, Evansville residents expressed positive feelings surrounding the anticipation of their casted ballots.

They made their choices for several municipal positions including City Council members, City Clerks and Mayor.

“The voters have seen all the debates, and they’re ready for change,” says Michael Daugherty, the Libertarian candidate for Mayor.

“The last three weeks or so has been very busy. Of course, we’ve had all of the different candidate forums and the debates,” says Natalie Rascher, the Republican Candidate for Mayor.

“You’re stretched. You know, very thin, but today is gonna be a fun day,” says Stephanie Terry, the Democratic Candidate for Mayor.

To have a say in the race for Mayor, voters must live within the city limits. Poll workers informed us this law required them to turn away a few people.

Each candidate’s success would result in firsts for the city.

“I’ve learned that when you stay true to yourself, and listen to people, and surround yourself with good people, you have so much more energy and drive to succeed,” says Terry.

“The thing that really opened my eyes is finding the details that most citizens don’t understand and just sharing that with all of the citizens. So, that has been enjoyable,” says Daugherty.

“Getting to know different residents, understanding more about their questions and concerns..that’s been a very valuable lesson,” said Rascher.

If Democratic candiate Stephanie Terry wins, for the first time in 12 years, the Mayor’s office will return to the Democrats.

If Natalie Rascher wins, she’ll become the first Republican to succeed another Republican in a race since 1872.

If Michael Daugherty wins, he’ll be the first third party candidate to win the race ever.

If chosen, Terry and Rascher will be the first women in history to hold the position.

“This is a true David versus Goliath battle, and I’m fighting the establishment and the money,” says Daugherty.

“This has been an amazing journey, and I’m just so grateful for having this experience more than anything,” says Terry.

“Now, it’s just you know the last day, and I’m hoping to see a lot of people show up and vote,” said Rascher.