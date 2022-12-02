OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department charged two juveniles and one adult on December 2, in relation to a crime spree in downtown Owensboro. Police say they are searching for another individual involved in the spree with additional charges to follow.

Officials say the crime spree took place on November 28 at 8:30 p.m. and involved multiple acts of property damage. Officers say they received approximately a dozen reports of damage to businesses and residences from a bb or pellet gun. The combined damage expense is expected to be thousands of dollars.

The following reports have been filed:

Terry Geary, 20, of Owensboro, is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:

10 counts – Criminal Mischief (1st Degree)

2 counts – Criminal Mischief (2nd Degree)

1 count – Criminal Mischief (3rd Degree)

3 counts – Unlawful Transaction with a Minor (2nd Degree)

Terry Geary

Geary has previously been charged with: Burglary (2nd Degree) and Receiving Stolen Property under $500.

The two minors who are only identified by their age and town have been charged with:

Juvenile #1, age 17, of Daviess County:

10 counts – Criminal Mischief (1st Degree)

2 counts – Criminal Mischief (2nd Degree)

1 count – Criminal Mischief (3rd Degree)

Juvenile #1 has previously been charged with: Terroristic Threatening (2nd Degree) and Harassment with Physical Contact.

Juvenile #2, age 16, of Owensboro:

10 counts – Criminal Mischief (1st Degree)

2 counts – Criminal Mischief (2nd Degree)

1 count – Criminal Mischief (3rd Degree)

Juvenile #2 has been previously charged with: Abuse of a Teacher Prohibited, Domestic Violence Assault (4th Degree), Theft by Unlawful Taking and Terroristic Threatening (3rd Degree).