VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Wednesday was the official kickoff for the Vanderburgh Community Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Celebration.

Officials say the foundation has decided to celebrate in the best way, by giving back to the community with three gifts.

The first gift is a grant for Potter’s Wheel and Dream Center Evansville. The $300,000 grant is called the Transformational Change.

“It’s wonderful you know this is an area of town where students need additional support in a lot of cases and we really want to help those kids and their families escape poverty,” says Potter’s Wheel and Dream Center Evansville’s Executive Director, Chris Fleming. “Everything we do is just to bring safety, stability and thriving to those kids and their families.”

A celebration gathering in December and a matching gift event in May is another of the three gifts. The final one is in the form of grants. Two $30,000 grants will go to the YMCA and Habitat for Humanity.

