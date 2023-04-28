HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office will have three new K9 teams that will be hitting the streets after completing a 10-week training course.

Evansville will be getting two teams. EPD Officer Blair and K9 Orkan are assigned to Motor Patrol as a dual-purpose K9 for Narcotics Detection and Criminal Apprehension. EPD Detective Keen and K9 Boomer are assigned to Hit & Run as an Explosive Dectector K9 and Non-Criminal Tracking.

Warrick County will be getting the third team, consisting of Deputy Webster and K9 Jinx. They are also assigned to Motor Patrol as a dual-purpose K9 for Narcotics Detection and Criminal Apprehension.

All three teams completed their training under the direction of United States Police Canine Association Certified Trainer and EPD Lt. J. Thomas and Novice Trainers Sgt. C. Offerman and VCSO Sgt. R. Schmitt.

“I believe that the public supports local K9s in this area,” Thomas said. “The K9 unit has received many offers to donate the money to assist with the purchase of the dogs. I can say the Evansville K9s are highly valued and their services are in demand. In 2022, there were 1366 K9 deployments. I am very excited about our new capabilities.”