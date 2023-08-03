HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Part of US 41 near Princeton is closed after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a car.

The accident happened near the intersection of US 41 and County Road 100 West, near Toyota.

According to the sheriff, the crash happened just after 2 p.m. this afternoon. Officials say a red semi with a box trailer rear-ended another semi hauling gravel. Both semis suffered extensive injuries.

Eyewitness News has been told a Chevy Cruze was also hit during the wreck. Authorities say all three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.