FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WEHT) What started out as an idea over 15 years ago in the West Baden Springs Hotel near French Lick is now a movie.

‘So Cold the River’ is a thriller written by Michael Koryta and was released in 2010. Producers of the film say Koryta has been trying to create a film for years.

“He was going to all the executives in LA, trying to convince them that this place was actually real,”said Zachary Spicer, a producer of the film.

Hotel visitors will recognize several spots around the hotel in the movie, most strikingly the atrium. Room 4626, now dubbed “the movie room,” is preserved as it appeared in the movie’s filming.

The film was written and directed by Paul Shoulberg and stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Alysia Reiner, Deanna Dunagan, Katie Sarife, and Andrew West-,who was also born and raised in Indiana.

“I had never been in West Baden and French Lick in my entire life-until two years ago when I came to work on this film,” West said.

Creators say shooting the movie at the hotel adds to the mystery.

“It’s kind of the running theme of this entire project. There are a lot of secret treasures in Indiana that go undiscovered by a lot of people,” Spicer said.

Shooting the movie was hard, but memorable. For one of the scenes, creators had to ask for extras. They asked for 500- but Spicer says had over 1,000 people apply.

“Having all those people show up and just hang out and want to be a part of the movie making process- was one of the coolest things I have ever seen,” Spicer said.

Koryta says for him- it has now come full circle.

“The book came out of a question- how it came to exist, why it went away and how it came back. And now my version of it is done. Seeing it passed onto people in other creative mediums make it their own-full circle is the best way to describe it,” he said.

‘So Cold the River’ is now available in select theatres. It will be available on demand on March 29th.