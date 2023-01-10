EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)- The Evansville Thunderbolts are having one of their best seasons ever. The team currently sits in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

With the lead, comes the pressure to not give it up on a nightly basis. The Bolts will take on the Huntsville Havoc on Wednesday night who sit just three points back of them.

Defenseman James Isaacs said that every game is crucial, including this one.

“It’s absolutely huge. I think they’ve had our number a little bit this year and we broke the curse last game. And we want to continue and break that curse. It’s huge. This season all the teams are so tight in the standings. So, we need to keep streaking and keep winning as many as we can,” said Isaacs

Forward Scott Kirton agrees.

“It feels like every game now. It’s a really tight race. So, every game is going to be really important. Huntsville is obviously a team we really want to play hard against and beat. It’s a big game, so we’re excited,” said Kirton

That matchup is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in the Ford Center.