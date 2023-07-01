OAKLAND CITY, In. (WEHT) – Many communities saw destruction from Thursday’s severe storms, but one woman in particular suffered damage to her Chrysler Crossfire, when a tree twisted it in mere seconds, flattening it. The woman, who is recovering from lung cancer, still maintains a positive attitude despite the circumstances.

“Things come and they go, you gotta take the good with the bad anymore. Just put your thanks where they belong, you know, your blessings are… important,” says homeowner Marlene Ashley.

Residents in Oakland City are still dealing with a lack of cell service, internet, and power in many places.

The mayor acknowledges these struggles, while applauding workers who are busy trying to restore services.

“Our cell phones are not working, last I heard we had a portion here in the city without power, and of course our sewer plant, but hats off to the lineman out there, because, they’ve got a job, and hopefully we don’t get another storm and they have to go back out,” says Oakland City Mayor James Daffendall.

The storm caused significant property damage and flooding for many local businesses.

“We had several houses that has trees on them, a lot of our businesses had water, some had a significant amount of water in them. As I went around yesterday afternoon all the water was out of them and they were cleaning up, and we actually took sandbags to Mom’s Diner down there to help them out in in case the rain started building back up,” days Mayor Daffendall.

For Marlene Ashley, her car can be replaced – the most important thing to her is that her family and friends were safe.

“It just twisted it and landed right on my car, so..But I’m glad it didn’t get on the house, because she was there with her grandkids and stuff, so I’m glad it went that direction instead of coming this way,” says Ashley.

There is no word yet from the city when this tree will be removed.