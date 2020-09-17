Time is running out to complete the 2020 Census

(WEHT) The 2020 Census is underway! The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The census impacts funding decisions for things like health care, infrastructure, education, and more.
The 2020 Census counts everyone who lives in the U.S. on April 1, 2020. That includes babies, young children, foster children, and nonrelatives who live in the same household.
Respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. Regardless of the method used to respond, your information will be kept confidential and can only be used to produce statistics.
To learn more, visit http://2020census.gov.
(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)
