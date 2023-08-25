HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- If you believe that you may qualify for a piece of the massive Facebook lawsuit settlement, tonight is the deadline to submit a claim.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has agreed to pay 725 million dollars to settle claims that they allowed people’s personal data to be shared with third parties. Although it’s not clear how much each person’s payment might be, or when payments would be sent out, the final settlement hearing is scheduled for September 7. People who qualify for the settlement are those who used Facebook between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022 and were a United States Resident during that time.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, or 2:59 a.m. Central Time. You can file your claim by following the link here: https://www.facebookuserprivacysettlement.com/#submit-claim